UPDATED: Lil Jon’s Adult Son, DJ Young Slade Has Been Reported Missing

MILTON, GA (CelebrityAccess) – In a heartbreaking update to the original story below, authorities in Milton, confirmed that the body of Nathan Smith, the 27‑year‑old adult son of rapper and producer Lil Jon (Jonathan Smith), was found in a pond near the family’s home after a three‑day search. Smith, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, was last seen early Tuesday morning after running out of the house under unusual circumstances and without his phone. Police said he may have been disoriented and in need of assistance.

Divers from the Cherokee County Fire Department located the body midday Friday. While the case remains open, investigators say no foul play is suspected, pending final findings from the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

Lil Jon confirmed the death in a heartbreaking statement, calling Nathan “the kindest human being you would ever meet” and praising his talent as a music producer, artist, and NYU graduate. Both he and Nathan’s mother, Nicole Smith, asked for privacy as they grieve this devastating loss.

RIP

_________________________________________________Original Story Below – Published 2/5/2026__________________________________________________

MILTON, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Jon’s adult son has been reported missing after leaving his home in Georgia on Tuesday.

According to a missing persons report issued by police in Mllton, Georgia, 27-year-old Nathan Smith was last seen early Tuesday morning when he “ran out of the house” on foot and without a phone. He has not been seen since and may be disoriented, prompting concern from friends and family, according to the report.

Smith, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, has been working to build a rap career of his own, following in his father’s footprint.

Lil Jon’s publicist told Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA that the “family is asking for privacy at this time.”