NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Invests In Hamilton’s TD Coliseum

HAMILTON, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Oklahoma City Thunder and reigning NBA most valuable player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announced plans to invest in the recently opened TD Coliseum in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario.

As part of the investment, an atrium located along York Boulevard will be named “Ares Atrium” – a tribute to his son. The financial details of his investment were not disclosed.

“Becoming part of the ownership group at TD Coliseum is really personal for me,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “Growing up in Hamilton shaped who I am, so having the opportunity to help build something special in my hometown means everything.”

“Shai’s investment in TD Coliseum is another exciting moment for this project and the city of Hamilton,” said Chris Granger, CEO of Oak View Group. “This investment reflects a mutual commitment to Hamilton’s development and the long-term impact of this endeavor. We are excited to welcome Shai and his family to the TD Coliseum team.”

The arena made its debut in late November 2025 with a sold-out, grand opening performance by Paul McCartney and has since hosted concerts and sporting events that include performances from Bocelli, Jonas Brothers, mgk, comedian Matt Rife, along with a game from the Professional Women’s Hockey League takeover tour last month.

Upcoming shows include Disney on Ice, Journey, Cardi B, Twice, Ne-Yo and Akon and the 55th annual JUNO Awards in March.