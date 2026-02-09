Neil Young Cancels His European Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian-American rock icon Neil Young has announced the cancellation of his upcoming European tour.

Young did not provide a specific reason for the cancellation, noting that he has “decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe at this time.”

“Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts,” he added.

Young was scheduled to perform 13 shows with his touring band, The Chrome Hearts, later this year. The tour was set to kick off at Heaton Park in Manchester, UK, on June 19 and wrap at Villa Manin in Codroipo, Italy, on July 16.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters were scheduled as support on select dates.