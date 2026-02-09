RCS Productions Announces The Lineup For The 27th Annual Woodstock Concert Series In Georgia

WOODSTOCK, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — After a record-breaking year in 2025, RCS Productions revealed the lineup for the 2026 edition of the Woodstock Summer Concert Series in Georgia

Now in its 27th year, the 2026 edition of the concert series kicks off on May 9 with a performance by Blue Jacket Symphony. The lineup also includes a performance by Carly Pearce with support from Ashley Brooks on July 11; legendary R&B and Funk group Midnight Star with support from Prisca; Pop 2000 Tour (f. Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, and LFO) on August 8; and Face 2 Face, the Elton John and Billy Joel tribute on September 12.

“Woodstock has become a destination play for national touring artists because the infrastructure and the audience energy are unmatched,” said Tod Elmore, General Manager of RCS Productions. “The 2026 season reflects our commitment to diversity and star power, ensuring that downtown Woodstock remains the epicenter of live music in North Georgia.”

“What started 27 years ago has grown into the largest free concert series in the South,” added Mayor Caldwell. “This is a city that knows how to play.”