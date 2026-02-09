Soundtrack Technologies Acquires Ambie And Tunify

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (CelebrityAccess) – Soundtrack Technologies, the Stockholm-based B2B music-streaming company backed by Spotify, has acquired UK-based Ambie and Benelux-focused Tunify to expand it’s footprint across Europe. The goal is to bring all three companies together so they can offer better music options to stores, hotels, restaurants, and other businesses around the world.

Soundtrack says the deal will help them grow in Europe, especially in the UK, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Both Ambie and Tunify will now operate under the Soundtrack name.

Founded in 2013 as a joint venture with Spotify, Soundtrack now services over 100,000 business subscribers across 75 countries and manages a vast catalog of more than 125 million fully licensed tracks.

Ambie is known for creating custom playlists for well‑known hotel and restaurant brands, while Tunify has been widely used by businesses in the Benelux region. By joining Soundtrack, customers from all three companies will have access to a larger music library and better tools for managing playlists.

Soundtrack’s CEO Ola Sars said in a statement that the company wants to combine “local knowledge with global reach,” making it easier for businesses everywhere to play the right music for their customers.