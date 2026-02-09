Tyler Booth Signs With Big Gassed Records And The Erv Woolsey Company

L to R Standing: Forrest Latta (President, AJE); Andrew Davis (SVP, AJE); Clinton Woolsey (CEO, EWC) and Allen Mitchell (President, EWC) L to R Sitting: Tyler Booth and Jamey Johnson (Photo: Joseph Cash)

LEXINGTON, KY (CelebrityAccess) – Kentucky singer/songwriter Tyler Booth has signed a label deal with Jamey Johnson’s Big Gassed Records as part of a joint venture with Average Joes Entertainment.

In addition, the rising country singer-songwriter has agreed to a management deal with The Erv Woolsey Company.

Booth, known for his baritone voice and his modern take on the traditional country sound, first gained traction in 2019 when he was featured on the Brooks & Dunn album Reboot before going on to record hits such as “Palomino Princess” and “Sunshine.”

He dropped his latest EP, Downtown, last June.

“I’ve had a record deal before and I learned a lot from it,” says Booth. “Before that, I started playing shows at 16. My life has always been centered around music. I think this is going to be a great year!”

In partnership with Big Gassed Records, Booth now joins the Average Joes Entertainment roster that includes Colt Ford, Eddie Montgomery, Bryan Martin, Creed Fisher and Josh Mirenda.

“Tyler Booth brings raw honesty, blue collar grit and a voice that cuts straight to the bone,” shares Average Joes Entertainment’s SVP, Andrew Davis. “He’s exactly the kind of artist Average Joes Entertainment was built for, and we’re excited to get to work alongside Jamey Johnson and team.”

“Tyler embodies the traditional, storytelling spirit that has been at the core of our company’s reputation since its formation in the ‘80s,” added EWC president Allen Mitchell. “As the EWC forges into the future, we couldn’t be more proud that he chose to partner with us for this next chapter of his career.”