Virgin Music Group South Africa Extends Global Deal With Gallo Record Company And Content Connect Africa

JOHANNESBURG (CelebrityAccess) – Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, announced today that they have extended their landmark global distribution partnership with two of Africa’s most influential music companies, Gallo Record Company and Content Connect Africa (CCA). This collaboration represents a powerful step in strengthening African music’s presence worldwide, combining nearly a century of heritage with forward-looking innovation.

This partnership highlights the complementary strengths of each organization. Gallo Record Company and CCA bring unparalleled expertise in label and artist development, including roll-out planning, marketing initiatives, and immersive music writing camps that foster creativity and develop the next wave of African talent. Virgin Music Group provides a robust global infrastructure designed to maximize monetization of music assets and content, ensuring artists and labels unlock every available revenue stream.

Under the deal extension, Virgin Music Group will continue to champion African music on the world stage, advocating for local talent on global platforms, positioning African voices in the international spotlight, and amplifying the continent’s unique stories and sounds. The partnership will also facilitate strategic collaborations between African and international artists, opening new audiences and creative synergies, while leveraging Virgin Music Group’s advanced audience analytics and market insights to guide release strategies and territory-specific campaigns.

“This partnership is about combining strengths to build a sustainable ecosystem for African music globally,” said Nicole Thomas, Managing Director of Virgin Music Group South Africa. “Gallo Record Company and CCA are deeply committed to nurturing artists, and Virgin brings the global reach, infrastructure, and expertise to ensure their music thrives.”

Founded in 1926, Gallo Record Company is South Africa’s oldest and most iconic independent record label. With an unrivaled catalogue, Gallo has been home to musical legends including Miriam Makeba, Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Mango Groove. Today, it continues to champion new-generation talent such as K.Keed (Hip Hop), Falabo (Maskandi), and Nozipho Phiri (Gospel).

As Gallo Record Company prepares to celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2026, the label remains a dominant force across genres, including Maskandi, mbaqanga, jazz, gospel, and pop.