AEG Strikes A Sponsorship Deal With SEGA For L.A. Live

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — SEGA, the iconic Japanese video game company, has become an official partner of AEG’s Los Angeles flagship district, L.A. LIVE.

As part of the agreement brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, SEGA’s brand will be featured prominently throughout L.A. LIVE, which serves as a central nexus for venues such as Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater.

The partnership also extends to signage, ensuring the SEGA brand is visible on freeway-facing digital out-of-home assets surrounding L.A. LIVE. This includes 11 large-format LED displays strategically positioned throughout the development, as well as digital platforms such as L.A. LIVE’s website and social media channels.

SEGA will support the sponsorship deal with on-site activations across L.A. LIVE, including experiences at Peacock Place, the district’s 40,000-square-foot open-air plaza.

“L.A. LIVE sits at the intersection of gaming, sports, and live entertainment in a way few destinations can,” said Ryan Okum, Executive Vice President of Publishing, SEGA of America. “This partnership allows us to place SEGA and its globally recognized IP at the center of moments that naturally command attention—where massive audiences are already gathering for globally recognized events.”

“Under the leadership of Brenda Cruz on our Global Partnerships team, L.A. LIVE has a best-in-class, out-of-home platform purposely built for large-scale, high-impact storytelling,” said Nick Baker, President and COO, AEG Global Partnerships. “This partnership brings SEGA into the heart of our district during some of our most high-profile sports, gaming, and entertainment events, and we look forward to promoting the brand in ways that feel authentic and meaningful to the millions of fans we both serve.”