Artists Review Ties With Wasserman Agency As Chappell Roan Exits

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – Chappell Roan confirmed that she has ended her relationship with the agency, becoming the first high-profile mainstream artist to formally exit since the latest disclosures emerged.

“As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman,” Roan wrote in a statement shared on social media. She added that she holds her professional teams “to the highest standards” and stressed that artists, agents, and employees should not be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict with their moral values. Roan also explicitly expressed respect for the agents and staff working at the agency, stating that her decision was not directed at them.

Roan’s decision follows public calls from Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, who urged Wasserman to step down from leadership after newly unsealed U.S. Department of Justice documents related to the Epstein investigation were released on 30 January. The files included early-2000s email correspondence between Wasserman and Maxwell.

In response, Wasserman issued a statement expressing regret over the correspondence, which he said occurred more than two decades ago, prior to Maxwell’s conviction and before Epstein’s crimes were publicly known. He reiterated that he never had a personal or business relationship with Epstein and described his 2002 travel on Epstein’s aircraft as part of a documented humanitarian delegation. Wasserman apologised for any association with the individuals involved.

Since then, a number of artists have publicly addressed their position. Dropkick Murphys confirmed that they have already parted ways with the agency. Other acts including Water From Your Eyes, Wednesday, and Beach Bunny have stated that they are reviewing their representation or beginning the process of transitioning elsewhere.

Across multiple statements, artists have been careful to distinguish between the agency’s leadership and its agents and staff. Several acts have emphasized that they continue to trust and value their individual agents, describing them as professional, ethical, and not responsible for the controversy surrounding the company’s founder.

Offering a broader industry perspective, Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells highlighted the structural realities facing artists working within large-scale representation systems. In a public statement, Krauss noted that while the situation raises serious concerns, departing a major agency can carry significant financial and operational consequences, particularly for artists without substantial leverage. She stressed that agents themselves should not be viewed as villains in a system shaped by wider power dynamics.

As of this week, Wasserman has removed its public client roster from its website. No leadership or structural changes have been announced.