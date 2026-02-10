Bad Bunny Shines In Star-Filled Super Bowl Halftime Show

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Bad Bunny lit up the Super Bowl halftime show with a colorful, high‑energy performance that felt like a huge celebration of Puerto Rican culture. The stage was designed like a lively Puerto Rican neighborhood, and the crowd immediately felt the fun, upbeat vibe as he moved through some of his biggest hits.

The show became even more exciting when surprise guests walked onto the stage. Lady Gaga shocked everyone by joining Bad Bunny for a special version of “Die With a Smile,” and Ricky Martin jumped in with one of his fan‑favorite songs. The audience loved every second.

There were also tons of celebrities spotted dancing on the field and enjoying the moment, including Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Young Miko, Alix Earle, and athlete Ronald Acuña Jr. A few well‑known boxers were there too. Their cameos made the whole show feel like a giant party full of familiar faces.

One of the most unexpected moments happened when a real wedding took place right on the field during the performance — something fans are still talking about.

Bad Bunny closed the show with a strong message written on a football: “Together, We Are America.” It was a simple but powerful way to wrap up a performance that celebrated culture, unity, and music.

His halftime show will definitely be remembered as one of the most creative and joyful performances in recent Super Bowl history.