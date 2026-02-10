Bruce Wheeler Named General Manager Of Loew’s Jersey Theatre

JERSEY CITY, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) announced today the appointment of Bruce Wheeler as General Manager of the historic Loew’s Jersey Theatre located in Jersey City, New Jersey. In this role, Wheeler will oversee all day-to-day operations, event management, and venue readiness as the theatre completes its ongoing restoration and prepares to reopen in Fall 2026.

Loew’s Jersey Theatre, originally opened in 1929, is currently undergoing an extensive restoration through a collaborative partnership between the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA), the State of New Jersey, and HBSE. The project will return the theatre to active use after more than 40 years, transforming the space into a modernized entertainment venue while preserving its historic character.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bruce Wheeler to the HBSE family as we prepare to reopen Loew’s Jersey Theatre,” said Sean Saadeh, Chief Programming Officer and Head of Entertainment, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. “Loew’s is a truly special venue, and Bruce’s experience and vision will help us unlock its full potential as we prepare to deliver world-class live entertainment to Jersey City and beyond.”

Wheeler is a 30-year veteran of the entertainment industry with stints in marketing and artist development at independent and major record labels, as well as industry relations with early online music site, ARTISTdirect. He spent the past 15 years in the venue world including senior management roles at Central Park SummerStage, The Beacon Theatre, and The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. His company Babylon Productions managed international touring efforts for Cage the Elephant, Jimmy Fallon, Rufus Wainwright, Bruce Hornsby, Regina Spektor, and many others.

Wheeler brings an extensive background in venue management and live event operations, overseeing venue openings, training and staff, budgets, and logistics. In addition to this wide range of experience, Wheeler studied entertainment marketing at NYU and is also a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

“I would like to thank Jake Reynolds, Sean Saadeh, and Steve Rosebrook for giving me the opportunity to lead such an important project for HBSE,” said Wheeler. “I’m honored to be a part of the team as we work to renovate and reopen this historic Jersey City venue. I look forward to reestablishing Loew’s Jersey Theatre as a premier destination for concerts and events destination while helping anchor the newly revitalized Journal Square cultural district.”

The restoration includes rehabilitation of the theatre’s historic interiors and exteriors, modernization of mechanical and production infrastructure, upgrades to public and backstage areas, and the addition of other premium spaces. The renovated venue will accommodate a flexible capacity of 2,600 to 4,000 guests, enabling a wide range of live events.

Upon its expected opening in Fall 2026, the theatre is expected to host approximately 150 events annually, in addition to at least 70 dates for public programming, contributing to the cultural and economic revitalization of the Journal Square District.