Generator And Warner Music Announce Three-Year Partnership

NEWCASTLE (CelebrityAccess) – Generator and Warner Music have today confirmed a new three year partnership that will expand long-term opportunities for artists, producers, executives and emerging talent across the North of England.

The renewed commitment strengthens the development of the music sector’s infrastructure in Newcastle, creating a new industry focal point for talent development, skills, and creative innovation in the region.

With support from Newcastle City Council and the North East Combined Authority, the development of studio facilities will anchor a multi-disciplinary creative ecosystem in the region. The space will host writing camps, production and A&R development sessions, mentoring, creative residencies and professional studio access for emerging talent. Alongside this, facilities for photography, videography and podcasting will bring multiple creative disciplines together under one roof, opening up new pathways for artists and creators across the North.

The partnership embeds Warner Music more deeply in the North’s creative landscape, giving regional talent direct access to teams traditionally based in London. Generator and Warner Music will also work with colleges, universities and music education partners to build clearer pathways from the classroom into industry careers, supporting the next generation of engineers, producers, songwriters, content creators and music entrepreneurs.

The three-year commitment aligns with a period of unprecedented momentum for the region’s music economy, following major national moments such as the MOBO Awards and the Mercury Prize coming to the North for the first time. Generator’s long-term ambition is to ensure this visibility translates into sustained investment, new jobs and a stronger pipeline of Northern talent progressing into the industry. Further details on Warner Music’s label activity in the region will be announced in Spring 2026.

Mick Ross, CEO of Generator, said: “Right now, the world is looking to the North. The creativity coming out of this region is extraordinary, and it deserves national and global visibility. This partnership deepens the link between our talent and the wider industry, making it possible for artists to build successful careers without leaving the region. It’s a major step toward a stronger, more connected creative North – and a future where the industry comes here, rather than the other way round.”

Simon Robson, President, EMEA, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, adds: “The North has always been a powerhouse of creativity, producing some of the most iconic music in history. We’re proud to be continuing its legacy with Generator by investing in the North’s grassroots music communities. It’s not just about finding the next big star, it’s about contributing towards a better system where the next generation of artists and executives can grow, evolve, and lead in the North throughout their careers.”

Cllr Karen Kilgour, Leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “This exciting partnership between Generator and Warner Music marks an incredible new chapter for aspiring artists across Newcastle and the wider region. It will offer young musicians, producers and creators new opportunities that were previously unthinkable. It will provide a gateway into the music industry and help talented people from our region take their first steps and build real careers.

It’s incredible to see a project like this coming to life and giving our emerging talent the tools, networks, and industry exposure they deserve.

“The creative potential here is huge, we’ve seen that during the MOBOs and the Mercury Prize. This partnership is another fantastic step towards removing barriers and making sure local people can realise their dreams right here in the North East.”