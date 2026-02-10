Jody Farber Named CFO At Peermusic

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Peermusic, the independent music publisher and neighbouring rights company, announced the promotion of Jody Farber to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

In her new role, Jody Farber will oversee all financial activities for the company, collaborating with the Peermusic team to oversee treasury, financial planning and budgeting, accounting and control, management reporting, and deal analysis.

In her new posting, Farber, who previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy for Peermusic, will be based in New York and report to Mary Megan Peer.

“I am truly grateful to Mary Megan, Bill and Ralph Peer for this opportunity. I am excited to carry forward the legacy that Bill established in this role. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience and finance expertise while collaborating with our global finance teams. Together we aim to serve our clients and business partners, ensuring the ongoing financial strength and success of our organization and our creative community,” Farber said.

She will succeed Bill Gorjance, who is stepping down after more than two decades in senior roles at Peer Music, including overseeing financial operations as well as serving as nternational Vice President of the company’s Classical music division. He will continue in that latter role, part time, according to Peermusic.

Bill Gorjance added: “This has been a dream job. I would like to express my gratitude—to the Peer family for entrusting me, to my family of colleagues for being so client-focused and team-oriented, and to our larger family of songwriters, composers and performers for putting their faith in Peermusic. I’m proud of the catalog we’ve continued to build, and happy to hand a debt-free balance sheet over to Jody. I have complete confidence in her leadership.”