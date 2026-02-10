MUSEXPO And A&R Worldwide To Honor Tyler Bacon, Founder / CEO Position Music With Global Music Publisher Award

BURBANK (CelebrityAccess) – A&R Worldwide – the highly respected international artist discovery and development firm, and the 26th global edition of MUSEXPO are proud to announce that Position Music, led by its Founder & CEO Tyler Bacon, will be honored with the prestigious “Global Music Publisher Award” at the annual A&R Worldwide “International Music Industry Awards” on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, at Castaway in Burbank, CA.

In addition to this esteemed industry accolade, Bacon will be formally recognized with official proclamations from representatives of the City of Burbank, Los Angeles County, and the State of California, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to the global creative, cultural, and legal communities.

This distinguished recognition places Position Music among an elite circle of previous publishing honorees, including BMG, Pulse Music Group, Imagem Music Publishing (now part of Concord Music Publishing), and other globally influential music publishers who have shaped the future of songs, songwriting, and creative rights.

Under the vision and leadership of Bacon, Position Music has evolved from an independent boutique into one of the most dynamic and influential modern music companies in the world. Renowned for its forward-thinking approach to publishing, master recordings, artist development, and sync, Position Music has built a global reputation for discovering world-class talent and maximizing creative and commercial opportunities across every medium.

A decade ago, Bacon began transitioning Position Music from a synch-focused company into a full-service, independent frontline company. Today, Position employs a staff of 50, represents a roster of leading songwriters and artists, and operates five in-house studios at its Burbank headquarters, provided free to its writers, with additional offices and three more studios under construction on Music Row in Nashville.

2024 marked a banner year for Position Music. The company made its first appearances in the Billboard Hot 100 Top Publisher Market Share reports with No.7 and No.8 rankings, while celebrating five No.1 songs, including Tinashe’s “Nasty” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” (written by Jack LaFrantz), which was also named the IFPI’s biggest streaming song of the year. Position Music also expanded into the catalog business with the acquisition of the catalog of iconic French electronic artist Gesaffelstein.

In 2025, Bacon was elected to the NMPA Board of Directors and Position had more No.1 singles, including Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m here for Someone Else,” Tinashe’s remix with Disco Lines “No Broke Boys” and “Are You Even Real” by Teddy Swims, feat. Giveon.

Position Music ranked No.6 in Hot 100 Publisher Market Share and No.8 in Radio Publisher Market Share for Q2 2025, underscoring the company’s continued growth and impact on the industry.

Position Music’s publishing roster includes Tinashe, Cannons, Polyphia, Jack LaFrantz, No Love for the Middle Child, John “Feldy” Feldmann, Levity, WesGhost, Judah & the Lion, Dru DeCaro, Krupa, Harmony Samuels, Diego Ave, Kyle Reynolds, Sam Merrifield and more.

Position Music’s recording roster includes Jutes, Hunter Metts (JV with Interscope), Johnny Orlando, Welshly Arms, NoMBe, eaJ, Britton, RobinAugust and Foxtide.

Bacon has guided Position Music through strategic roster expansion, international publishing alliances, new label divisions, and investments in cutting-edge creative infrastructure. Under his direction, the company has delivered multiple global chart successes, breakthrough sync moments, and career-defining creative opportunities for its writers and artists.

Widely respected as an innovative executive who champions artist empowerment and long-term creative development, Bacon continues to position the company at the forefront of music publishing’s next era.

The A&R Worldwide “International Music Industry Awards,” which is a signature event of MUSEXPO, “The United Nations of Music” will honor visionaries shaping the global music ecosystem. Alongside Position Music’s recognition, the awards will also celebrate leading executives across A&R, music supervision, legal, management, media, songwriting, and other key sectors of the creative industries.