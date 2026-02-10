PERK PR & Creative Agency Expands Team, Adds Natalie Blakley

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based publicity and creative firm, PERK PR & Creative Agency, has announced the addition of Natalie Blakley to its growing team.

Blakley joins PERK with a strong passion for storytelling, artist development, and brand building within the entertainment space. Known for her thoughtful approach and collaborative spirit, she brings a fresh perspective to the agency as it continues to expand its footprint across music, culture, and creative industries.

In her role, Natalie will support PR campaigns, client strategy, and day-to-day communications, further strengthening PERK’s hands-on, artist-first approach.

“This chapter for PERK feels really special,” shares Trevor Perkins, Founder of PERK PR & Creative Agency. “We’ve been incredibly intentional about growing the team in a way that protects the culture we’ve built. Natalie immediately stood out because of her professionalism, her curiosity, and the way she shows up with genuine care.”

“I’m so excited to join a team that’s not only incredibly strategic but also truly cares about its artists,” says Natalie. “I can’t wait to work with this amazing roster and keep growing professionally.”

PERK PR & Creative Agency’s current client roster includes 3686 Records, Aaron McBee, Ashley Anne, Bottomland, Chad Sellers Project, Dani Jack,

Dylan Jakobsen, Faith Schueler, Garrison Nunn, Hayden Coffman, Lane Smith, Madison Olivia, Mike Parker, Peech., Riser House, Riser House Rock, Robert Bacon, Sheyna Gee, Starfish Marketing & Creative, Taylor-Rae, and Zach Crean.