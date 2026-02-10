Roslyn Pineda Named President of Sony Music Publishing Asia

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced that Roslyn Pineda has been named President of Asia, effective immediately.

In her new role, Pineda will oversee creative and business operations across multiple territories in Asia. She will succeed longtime SMP Asia President, Carol Ng, who will remain with the company until her planned retirement this spring.

Pineda shifts to Sony’s publishing business after a stint at Sony Music, where she served as General Manager, Philippines, but her resume also includes senior marketing servicing Asian markets for the label group.

I am thrilled to take on this leadership role at Sony Music Publishing Asia during such an exciting time for our industry and our region. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and working closely with Guy Henderson and Jon Platt to empower our songwriters across Asia. Together, we will foster a vibrant, energetic environment that prioritizes creativity and innovation, ensuring that the voices of our creators are heard and celebrated. Keen to make great things happen!” Pineda said.

“I am so pleased that Ros will take over the reigns as President for SMP Asia, which is one of our most important and continuously expanding international regions. With Ros’s success in the artist development and creative space, as well as her experience of more than two decades in the music business, she brings a new focus to the region to further expand our business into the future,” Sony Music Publishing President, International Guy Henderson added.

On the retirement of Carol Ng, Sony Music Publishing President, International Guy Henderson continued, “Carol Ng has led our company in Asia with great distinction and success for many years. During her time, she expanded our business into new territories and established us as the leading publisher across the region. Her contributions have positioned our team for further growth, and we are incredibly grateful for all that he has done for the company.”

“Throughout all these years my team and I have had good synergies with each other, we have worked and built together the leading market position in the region. It has therefore been a difficult decision for me to retire but there is a time for everything. I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and a personal plan to gradually stay more in the U.K,” Ng said.