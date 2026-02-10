StubHub Names Jill Gonzalez As Head Of Consumer, Product And Tech Communications

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – StubHub, the world’s largest ticket technology company, today announced the appointment of Jill Gonzalez as Head of Consumer, Product, Tech Communications. In this newly created role, Gonzalez will lead StubHub’s consumer-facing communications strategy, driving media relations, product storytelling, and brand narratives that connect fans to the live experiences they love.

“Jill is a natural storyteller who has spent her career at the intersection of media, consumer brands, and product communications,” said Alix Anfang, Head of Communications, StubHub. “From the sidelines of the Super Bowl to the front lines of brand strategy at Lyft, she knows how to cut through the noise and connect with the audiences that matter. We’re thrilled to have her join StubHub as we continue to disrupt the ticketing industry.”

“There is nothing like the feeling of being in the room for a live event. The energy, the anticipation, the shared experience with thousands of strangers who suddenly feel like your closest friends,” said Gonzalez. “StubHub makes those moments possible for millions of fans, and I couldn’t be more excited to help tell that story. This is a company that is all about access, and I’m looking forward to building a communications program that brings that mission to life.”

Gonzalez brings more than a decade of experience in public relations and media to StubHub. Most recently, she led Brand, Product, and Consumer Communications at Lyft, where she developed and executed consumer communication strategies across the company’s rider-facing products, Citi Bike, Bay Wheels, and Lyft’s bikeshare operations in more than 60 cities worldwide.

Prior to Lyft, Gonzalez spent nearly a decade at WalletHub, the personal finance company, ultimately serving as Communications Director. In that role, she executed comprehensive PR and communications strategies spanning corporate, industry, consumer, and policy communications. She served as a company spokesperson, appearing on national outlets including NBC News Nightly, Fox Business Network, Wall Street Journal Live, and C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, and was featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Fortune, and Kiplinger. Her data-driven approach to storytelling helped establish WalletHub as a trusted voice in consumer financial literacy.

Gonzalez began her career in front of the camera as a sideline reporter for Verizon FiOS1 Sports, where she covered live sporting events across the New York market, including Super Bowl XLVIII in New York City. That experience gave her a firsthand understanding of the energy and emotion of live events, and the media landscape that surrounds them — a perspective she brings directly to her new role at StubHub.

Gonzalez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and Media Studies from The Ohio State University, where she was a Morrill Scholar. She speaks English, Spanish, and French.