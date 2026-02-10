The Canadian Country Music Association Names Jenn Dalen Board Chair

Toronto, ON (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Country Music Association announced the results of its latest board election, including the elevation of board member Jenn Dalen, who was named Chair of the Board of Directors.

Dalen, who has been an active member of the board for several years, will succeed Jackie Dean who has held the position since 2020 and will continue to serve as a CCMA Board member.

The Executive committee also includes the newly re-elected Julia Rambeau Smith who was named Vice-Chair, with Kerry Martin acting as Treasurer and Madelaine Napoleone acting as Secretary. Joelle Proulx has has been re-elected for a new term while Mary An Blom and Adam Oppenheim have both been elected for their first terms on the board.

“Stepping into this role is an opportunity to deepen the direct impact I’ve witnessed the CCMA have on artists’ careers and the growth of the genre, and to ensure the association continues to be a powerful, unifying voice for everyone in our community,” says Dalen. “I’m really looking forward to working closely with the dedicated CCMA staff and board to bring the association’s vision to life, and I’m confident that by working together, we can continue to elevate the entire industry.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jenn Dalen as the newest Chair of the CCMA Board of Directors,” shares Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “Jenn brings a fresh perspective and a genuine passion for Canadian country music, and has already made a meaningful impact as a member of our Board. We look forward to her leadership as she continues to help shape the association with a clear vision of our future.”