The Lefsetz Letter: Chappell Roan Leaves Wasserman

A change is gonna come.

I’m not going to get into the minutiae of Casey Wasserman’s correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell. Whatever did or did not happen, this is the straw that breaks the camel’s back after the “Daily Mail” report citing 11 women who declared Wasserman was a “serial cheater” who engaged with subordinates, including assistants and a private jet attendant.

Billie Eilish left the firm after those revelations.

It turns out the Epstein files may not bring down Donald Trump, but their release has led to payback for the rich and famous who believe the rules don’t apply to them. The adulation of billionaires was already declining, in an era where the public feels disadvantaged and screwed over, where they’re told the economy is good when grocery prices are stratospheric and billionaires don’t need to pay any more tax and Elon Musk is responsible for the firing of government employees whilst being on the way to becoming a trillionaire.

So what happens next?

The problem for Casey Wasserman is the Epstein files are the third rail. So now…

But in this case, unlike Brad Karp losing his gig at Paul, Weiss, Wasserman OWNS the firm!

But that does not matter to the talent, and the agency is nothing without its talent.

So what happens now?

Wasserman has got to go. How it goes down is the only thing left to question… Whether the agents buy the firm, leave with their clients or…

Now it is great that women are standing up. But other than Finneas, who left with his sister, no male has reacted, no male has threatened to leave the firm.

Same as it always was.

You see it’s a boys club. And the boys in charge… That’s what the Epstein files told us, a lot of rich nerds who had no game were finally able to leverage their assets to act like those who bullied them.

Furthermore, if you’re a male and you exhibit weakness, you’re excoriated in everyday business. You don’t have to be famous.

As for acts…the code of the road, you want to stand in solidarity, you don’t want to be an outlier, become a pariah.

Now the men will ultimately push for Wasserman’s ouster, when the noise gets too loud and…

How come the acts can’t use this power in other ways? Like refusing to play gigs? All kinds of boycotts. Not playing with the companies and individuals who can speak truth to power.

We already know that relying on a protest song is a fool’s errand.

Somehow Kid Rock can stand up for Trump, yet putting it all on the line against Trump? We can’t find anybody who’ll do that, other than those saying that ICE sucks.

Look at the numbers. The majority abhors not only ICE, but many of Trump’s actions.

Now the truth is as soon as you say anything anti-Trump MAGA comes out and works the refs. It’s like sweepers in curling. To the point that those who disagree are afraid to say anything.

What is it going to take for a Chappell Roan to say no mas to Trump? To endure heat at first before the entire edifice crumbles?

That’s what I want to know.

More Wasserman

I want to acknowledge that the Dropkick Murphys parted ways with Wasserman last week. So there are males taking a position. My inbox is filled with people reminding me of the Dropkick Murphys’ action, so I wanted to point it out.

But while I have your attention, I also want to point out that the essence of Chappell Roan’s action here is money. That’s what effects change. To say this or that, to take a position is one thing, it’s quite different to affect someone’s pocketbook.

Assuming you want to have an effect on Trump and his administration/actions, the only effort that will truly have an effect is financial.

Scott Galloway has gone on record about this numerous times. He has said that you only have to reduce the GDP by a tiny amount before it affects markets and Trump reacts.

Galloway has started a new movement, or at least is attempting to do so, entitled “Resist and Unsubscribe,” you can check it out here:

https://www.resistandunsubscribe.com

But as famous as Galloway is, as much of a dent as he has in the public consciousness, it’s a fraction of that of a successful musician.

Furthermore, no single musician has universal mindshare, unlike in the pre-internet era. Therefore, it takes more than one, a movement, to have an effect.

The country runs on personal spending. Sans consumerism, the economy collapses. But we keep being told it’s the billionaires, the titans who make the world go round and we should pay fealty to them.

It takes one to know one. Galloway understands the game, ergo this Resist and Unsubscribe movement. Galloway explains his thinking here:

https://www.profgalloway.com/resist-and-unsubscribe/

I am not optimistic that this Resist and Unsubscribe movement will gain enough traction to make a difference, if for no other reason than most people are unaware of it. But this is a blueprint. And this is what is going to effect change, something monetary, that affects the players who have the power to make change.