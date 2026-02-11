Actor James Van Der Beek Dead At 48

(CelebrityAccess) — James Van Der Beek, an actor best known for television dramas such as “Dawson’s Creek” has died after a battle with cancer. He was 48.

His passing was announced in a statement from his family shared on social media: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will com. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.”

A cause of death was not disclosed, but Van Der Beek revealed in 2024 that he was undergoing treatment for colorectal cancer.

A former theater student, Van Der Beek made his first televsion appearance on the tween sitcom Clarissa Explains It All in 1993 but went on to roles in shows such as As the World Turns, CSI: Cyber, and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

However, he was best known for his main cast role in the long-running drama series “Dawson Creek” where he played Dawson Leery for 122 episodes.

His film roles include “Varsity Blues,” “The Rules of Attraction,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” among others.

Van Der Beek married actor Heather McComb in 2003 but the couple divorced six years later. He later married Kimberly Brook and remained together until his