Amanda Hruska Named Global Head Of Admin At Jonas Group Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jonas Group Publishing has named publishing industry veteran Amanda Hruska to the role of Global Head of Administration.

With more than 15 years of experience in music publishing and catalog administration, Hruska joins Jonas Group after a role as Vice President of Catalog Administration at Lyric Capital Group. Her resume also includes almost a decade at Round Hill Music, where as Head of Copyright, she oversaw global catalogs and copyright operations.

She also did a stint at Warner Chappell Music and Bug Music in Los Angeles.

Along with her work experience, Hruska is a member of industry organizations including AIMP, SOURCE and the Copyright Society of the South and was elected to the organization’s Board of Directors in 2024.

“Amanda’s expertise in catalog administration and copyright makes her a tremendous asset to our publishing team,” said Kevin Jonas Sr., Founder and CEO of The Jonas Group. “We’re excited to have her lead global administration as Jonas Group Publishing continues to expand.”