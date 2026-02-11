Demi Lovato Cancels Multiple Shows On Her ‘Its Not That Deep Tour’

ORLANDO (CelebrityAccess) — Demi Lovato has canceled multiple dates of her ‘It’s Not That Deep’ including the tour opener, in order to “protect her health.”

The tour, which was originally slated to get underway at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina on April 8th, will now kick off with a rescheduled performance at the Kia Center in Orlando on April 13th.

Lovato provided an explanation for the canceled dates in a social media post on Tuesday, writing: “My lovatics – I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for this tour, I realized I may have overextended what may be possible. To protect my health and ensure I can give you my all at eachs how, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour. Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver – I am sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who were planning to be there. Oralndo – we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there.”

According to the statement, primary market tickets will be automatically refunded but fans who purchased tickets from the secondary market are counseled to seek a refund at the point of purchase.