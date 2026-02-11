Melanie Smith Named CEO Of ATG Entertainment

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — ATG Entertainment announced the appointment of Melanie “Mel” Smith CBE as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

With more than two decades of experience in consumer and live events companies, Smith most recently served as CEO of the NEC Group, the major UK venue operator, and served as Chair of Sadler’s Wells, the prominent dance organisation.

Her resume also includes a role as CEO at Ocado Retail, an online-only grocer, along with leadership posts at Marks & Spencer, Bupa, and TalkTalk; she was also a Partner at McKinsey & Co.

In her new role at ATG, Smith will succeed Ted Stimpson, who led the organization for the last three years, overseeing a period of international expansion for the company.

“Mel is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of running complex, global businesses across both the live entertainment and consumer sectors. Her combination of operational rigour, strategic insight and genuine passion for theatre and live events makes her exceptionally well placed to lead ATG as the business enters its next phase of growth,” stated Andrew Tisdale, ATG Board Member & Vice Chairman at Providence Equity Partners.

Tisdale also paid tribute to the departing Ted Stimpson: “I would also like to thank Ted for his leadership and contribution to ATG. His commitment to the creative community and to strengthening ATG’s position as a global live entertainment platform has been instrumental, and on behalf of everyone at Providence and ATG, we thank him sincerely and wish him every success in the future.”

“ATG Entertainment is an extraordinary business, synonymous with some of the world’s leading productions and the iconic venues that host them. With a diverse portfolio of venues, productions and live entertainment experiences across the UK, Europe and North America, ATG is positioned to capture the continued global demand for live entertainment,” Smith added.