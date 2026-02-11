Mike Easterlin Tapped To Lead ONErpm’s Nashville Expansion

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — ONErpm, the label, distributor, and label services company, announced the expansion of its Nashville office with the hire of industry veteran Mike Easterlin.

Easterlin will take on the role of Managing Director, overseeing A&R, roster development, and day-to-day operations in the regional office.

With decades of experience in promotion and A&R roles, Easterlin’s career includes stints at Virgin, Def Jam, and Atlantic before he was named co-president at the re-launched Elektra Records. He then co-founded Severance Records with Steve “Stevo” Robertson, with acts such as Dexter and The Moonrocks among the early signings to the label.

“I’ve always believed in the independent spirit of artists—the drive to create, take risks, and build something real. Helping talent find their voice and turn it into a lasting career has always been my passion,” says Easterlin. “ONErpm embodies those same values: passion, focus, transparency, and a real commitment to giving artists a global platform to grow on their own terms.”

In his new post, he will lead a Nashville-based team that includes new hires Josh Tomlinson, who has been tapped as Director of A&R; Lindsey Terry, who has been named Country Marketing Director; and Chad Neville, who has been tapped as Project Manager.