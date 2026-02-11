Nathaniel Rateliff Joins Farm Aid’s Board Of Directors

(CelebrityAccess) — Farm Aid announced that the award-winning artist Nathaniel Rateliff has joined the organization’s Board of Directors, joining founders founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp and fellow artist board members such as Dave Matthews and Margo Price.

For more than 4 decades, Farm Aid has supported family farmers and local agriculture by raising critical funds through events such as the annual Farm Aid music festival.

“Farm Aid has made a huge impact on me,” Rateliff shared. “It is always one of my favorite events of the year. It is an honor and a privilege to join my heroes and peers as a Farm Aid board member. I look forward to working together to continue educating the public on the struggles family farmers face and to raise money to support them for a better future.”

A longtime supporter of Farm Aid, Rateliff first performed at Farm Aid Eve in 2013 and has returned repeatedly to the event’s stage since 2016, serving as both a performer and an advocate.

His experience with Farm Aid prompted him to create The Marigold Project, his foundation dedicated to funding strategies that confront income inequality, boost civic engagement, expand equitable access to growing and eating good food, and advance gender and racial justice.