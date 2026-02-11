Report: Britney Spears Sells Her Catalog To Primary Wave

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Britney Spears, the former bubblegum pop princess, has reportedly sold her music catalog to Primary Wave.

The sale, which has not been officially announced, was first reported on by TMZ, who said that they had obtained legal documents which revealed that Spears had sold her ownership share to the music publisher.

A price for the transaction was also not disclosed, by TMZ reported that sources said it was a “landmark” deal akin to Justin Bieber’s $200 million sale.

The transaction was also reported by the New York Times, who cited insiders with knowledge of the sale, but said that both Primary Wave and spokespersons for Spears declined to comment on the purported sale.

While Spears has not released much music in recent years, her catalog includes some of the biggest pop hits of the early 2000s, including “Baby One More Time,” “Oops! I Did It Again” and “Toxic,” among others.

However, her music career was derailed by an apparent mental health crisis and a controversial conservatorship by her father, which she was recently released from.

Since returning to the public eye, she has collaborated with artists such as Will.i.am and Elton John before declaring in 2024 that she will “never return to the music industry” on social media.

Her last public performance came in 2018 when she concluded her Piece of Me Tour with a final performance in Austin.