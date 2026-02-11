True Tickets Partners With Twickets For Face Value Resale In The UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets and Twickets announced a new partnership to integrate Twickets’ face value resale marketplace directly into True Tickets’ digital tickets into True Tickets’ digital ticketing system for UK arts and cultural venues.

The partnership will allow UK venue partners to authorize tickets for resale on Twickets using a button directly within their digital ticket. The resales will be capped at face value under venue-defined rules and will be included with every True Ticket license in participating markets.

“Royal Ballet & Opera and Roundhouse will be launching True Tickets Face Value Resale as part of this partnership,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO of True Tickets. “They’ve been consistently ahead of the curve in how they apply technology, and this is another example of using it thoughtfully to improve how visitors manage and access tickets, while delivering clear operational and commercial benefits to their organizations.”

“Our audiences expect their ticketing experience to be simple and flexible. By enabling authorized, face-value resale directly within the ticket, we’re giving visitors a clear, intuitive option when plans change, while setting a fair standard that builds trust and supports the direction of upcoming UK resale requirements,” said Jake Phillips, Head of Digital Products & Analytics at Royal Ballet & Opera House.

“For more than a decade, Twickets has helped fans buy and sell tickets at face value in a way that’s fair, transparent, and trusted,” said Mark Alexander, Head Of Business Development at Twickets. “We pioneered a fan-first resale model that has since helped shape industry thinking and policy, proving that ethical ticket resale can work at scale for the benefit of audiences everywhere.”