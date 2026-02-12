ASCAP Reports A Record-Breaking Year For Revenue In 2025

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After a blockbuster 2024, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced another record-breaking year of revenue collections and royalty distributions for 2025.

According to ASCAP, the organization delivered $1.945 billion in revenue in 2025, up $110 million—or 6.0%—over the previous year. The PRO also saw royalty distributions to ASCAP music creator and publisher members rise by 3.7%, totaling $1.759 billion.

ASCAP reported that domestic revenue from U.S.-licensed performances grew by 5.3%, or $74 million year-over-year, to $1.471 billion. Revenue from streaming audio, radio, and general licensing served as the primary growth drivers during the reporting period.

“ASCAP remains a powerful advocate for creators facing an increasingly uncertain economy and a rapidly shifting music landscape. While creators are under attack globally by disruptive technologies and opportunistic private businesses, ASCAP’s sole focus is to serve our members. We deliver on that mission every single day,” stated ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews.

“ASCAP once again delivered historic, record-breaking revenues and distributions. We showed the world that our fierce commitment to putting creators first is our number one imperative. Songwriters know they belong at ASCAP and that we always have their back,” added ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams.