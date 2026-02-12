Bella Figura Music Acquires The Drums’ Catalog

LONDON / LOS ANGELES – Bella Figura Music today announced it has acquired the publishing catalog of Jonny Pierce, the songwriter, vocalist and creative force behind The Drums. Since emerging from New York’s indie scene in 2009, The Drums have become one of indie pop’s most distinctive voices, building a devoted global following with songs that balance aching melancholy and irresistible pop sensibilities through surf-tinged guitars, reverb and synths.

The acquisition covers Pierce’s publishing interests in songs written for The Drums spanning releases up to and including Encyclopedia, encompassing material from breakthrough albums Summertime!, The Drums, and Portamento. The catalogue includes several of the band’s most beloved tracks “Money,” “Let’s Go Surfing,” “Days,” “Down By The Water,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and more.

“Jonny Pierce has created some of the most enduring and influential songs in modern indie pop,” said Alexi Cory-Smith, CEO & Founder of Bella Figura Music. “His ability to craft melodies that feel both immediate and timeless, combined with his distinctive lyrical voice, has made The Drums’ catalogue a cornerstone of the genre. At Bella Figura, we’re committed to a partnership-first approach, working collaboratively with all existing partners to ensure these songs continue to thrive for years to come. We’re honored to be stewards of this remarkable body of work.”

The acquisition marks Bella Figura Music’s first major deal following the company’s expansion into the American market last year, which included the appointment of veteran music executive Gary Gersh as Chairman. Pierce’s catalog will join Bella Figura’s roster of iconic songs that includes the RAK Music Publishing repertoire as well as songs like “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” Robbie Williams’ “Angels,” David Gray’s White Ladder, Aloe Blacc’s “I Need A Dollar,” Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing,” and songs written with and performed by Adele, Amy Winehouse, Kylie Minogue, LeAnn Rimes, Keith Urban and more. The move signals Bella Figura’s commitment to identifying and acquiring exceptional catalogs on both sides of the Atlantic, with The Drums’ representing a natural fit for the company’s artist-first, quality-focused approach.