Emily Brandenburg, Jessica Lee and Hal Robinson Join The McDuffie Center For Strings

MACON, GA (CelebrityAccess) – The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University’s School of Music in Macon, Georgia is excited to welcome acclaimed violist Emily Brandenburg to the faculty as the school’s new director for the upcoming 2026 fall semester. An alumna of the McDuffie Center’s Class of 2013, Brandenburg also holds degrees from the New England Conservatory and Yale University, served as Artist in Residence at the University of Evansville, and has performed as a member of the Cassatt Quartet as well as with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Albany Symphony, Princeton Symphony, Portland Symphony and many others.

“As a graduate of this extraordinary program, I am deeply honored and genuinely thrilled to step into the role of director of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings,” says Brandenburg. “The Center played a transformative role in my development as both a musician and a person, and it is profoundly meaningful to return in this capacity. Robert McDuffie’s passion and vision in creating this truly unique training ground for young artists continue to define the spirit and excellence of the Center. I am especially grateful to Amy Schwartz Moretti for her remarkable mentorship and leadership—her dedication shaped my experience as a student, elevated the Center into the world-class institution it is today, and has made a lasting impact on the musical community at large.

“I am excited to work alongside an extraordinary roster of world-class artists as we guide and inspire the next generation of musicians.”

Along with Brandenburg’s addition ahead of Fall 2026, the McDuffie Center will welcome two more renowned performers to the school’s faculty as distinguished artists: violinist, most recently assistant concertmaster of the Cleveland Orchestra and current associate concertmaster of the Oregon Symphony Jessica Lee will co-lead the school’s violin studio alongside distinguished artist Stefan Jackiw, while bassist Hal Robinson joins following his time as principal bassist of the Philadelphia Orchestra and on the faculty of the Curtis Institute and the Juilliard School; Robinson will co-lead the bass studio with fellow distinguished artist Daniel Tosky. Additionally, nine-time Grammy-winner Lawrence Dutton, McDuffie Center distinguished artist and violist of the Emerson String Quartet, will curate the Center’s Fabian Concert Series beginning in Fall 2026.

These moves come as current artistic director Amy Schwartz Moretti is set to depart the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at the end of this academic year to concentrate on her performing career.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome our former student Emily Brandenburg as she returns to her alma mater to lead the McDuffie Center,” notes McDuffie Center founder Robert McDuffie. He continues, “She is not only a world class violist, but she also thoroughly understands the mission of our school as a former administrator and will guide us to even greater success for many years to come. Emily is uniquely qualified to take the baton from Amy Schwartz Moretti, her former teacher and our founding director. I’m grateful to Amy for almost 20 years of inspiring leadership and wish her well as she continues to wow audiences with her artistry.”