Freedom Music Group Establishes Nashville Office Following Two Years Of Roster And Sync Expansion

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – After two years of rapid growth and national placement success, Freedom Music Group officially establishes its roots in Nashville with the opening of a new office space, marking a major milestone for the company and its long-term commitment to the city’s creative ecosystem. Founded by Heather Cook, Founder/CEO & Executive Producer, Freedom Music Group has quickly evolved from a boutique operation into a trusted music services and sync partner, representing a growing roster of over 100 producers, songwriters, and artists while becoming known for discovering and championing emerging independent talent.

“I am so proud of our first two years in business,” said Cook. “As a team, we’ve worked hard to build something really special for the creatives and companies we represent. We are excited about what we’ve accomplished so far and can’t wait to see what is next.”

At the center of Freedom Music Group’s artist-first philosophy is Tabitha Meeks, the company’s sole artist management client and marquee artist. In just two years, Meeks has achieved early and notable success across multiple platforms, setting the tone for the company’s hands-on, career-building approach. The broader artist roster reflects Freedom Music Group’s commitment to originality and genre diversity, with key talent including Almost Heaven, Babe Club, Bongo Chico, Gracie Moses, Jackie Romeo, Local Nomad, Luna Aura, Lucy Camp, Michael McQuaid, Nate Amor, Ronnie Eriic, Spider Diablo, Su Chi, and more.

Equally core to Freedom Music Group’s identity is its deep bench of producers and collaborators, with a particular emphasis on cultivating a strong roster of female producers alongside top-tier freelancers. Producers represented include ELIA EX, Jade Josephine, Tiffany Williams, Femke Weidema, Kayla Pichichero, Austin Cannon, Chris Semelius, Harry Baymiller, Jackson Wise, Beatnick Dee, Andrew Brill, Steve Vito, Robi Theophilus Nanton, among others. This collective approach has positioned Freedom Music Group as a go-to creative partner for labels, publishers, and brands seeking fresh, high-impact music.

Freedom Music Group currently works with more than ten record labels and publishers, including Honua Music Group, Amour Fou Records, Wrensong Entertainment, Compass Records, Fr8 Train Music, Mind of a Genius, Music & Media, and more. Its growing sync footprint includes placements with Target, Sentec, Balenciaga, and across major television, streaming, sports, and entertainment platforms such as Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 (Fox), Found (NBC), School Spirits (Paramount+), NBC, UFC, NFL Super Bowl 2025, Pro Bowl 2025 and 2026, Love Island, NHL Stanley Cup, Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship, the Orlando Pride Pro Women’s Soccer Team, and Hutton Hotel. In addition to film and television, Freedom Music Group has also secured a notable placement within the global gaming platform Fortnite.

Freedom Music Group’s success is driven by a collaborative, globally focused team. Jason Lee, Director of Creative Sync, has been instrumental in helping establish Freedom Music Group from the ground up, and has continued a professional partnership with Cook that spans more than a decade across three companies. Laney d’Harambure, Associate, Creative Sync, based in Paris, builds strategic relationships across European and international markets, with a recent placement on France 3. Paige Reese of Leven Works oversees all sync licensing operations, and Karissa “KT” Tramel serves as Creative Coordinator, providing day-to-day creative and operational support across the roster and for the executive team.

The company is proud to be a sponsor of both The Guild of Music Supervisors and Nashville In Sync, an organization Cook helped found and previously led as president for two years. Additional industry contributions include brokering the acquisition of songwriter Roger Atkins’ writer shares for legendary works such as “It’s My Life” by The Animals, “There’s No Place to Hide” by Ben E. King, and “Make Me Your Baby” by Barbara Lewis, with songs published by Sony.

As an artist under the moniker Brewster Bee, Cook has also secured high-profile placements including “Heading for the Top” and “Future Is Here” in Super Bowl and Pro Bowl promotional campaigns, as well as “We Are Legendary (Promo Version)” in Pro Bowl 2026. Brewster Bee’s music is currently played in over 30 sports arenas across the U.S., including the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Bruins, Nashville SC, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Red Wings, and more. “Heading for the Top” landed on Spotify’s New in Rock editorial playlist, while “We Are Legendary (Trailer Version)” is currently experiencing viral momentum on TikTok with over 1.2 million views.

With its Nashville office now open, Freedom Music Group looks ahead to continued expansion across artist development, sync, and music services—building sustainable careers, amplifying independent voices, and helping shape the next wave of modern music discovery.