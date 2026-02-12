Geo Music Group Partners With Kobalt

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Kobalt, the independent music publisher, has announced a new partnership with London-based Geo Music Group.

The scope of the partnership includes funding to support international songwriters on Geo’s roster, along with worldwide administration services and access to Kobalt’s royalty collection, accounting, and payment infrastructure.

Founded by A&R veteran Daniel Seal, Geo Music Group uses proprietary, data-led technology to identify, sign, and develop talented creatives, with a strategic emphasis on sync and brand partnerships.

“Geo Music Group exists to empower artists and ensure they are maximizing income from their songs and publishing royalties. We are an artist-first company focused on fair and flexible deals. Our team prides itself on offering a world-class, hands-on service and, through this partnership with Kobalt, our roster now has access to industry-leading publishing technology and fast, reliable royalty collection. I’m grateful for Kobalt’s belief in what we’re building and excited to support the continued growth of exceptional global talent,” stated Daniel Seal, Founder of Geo Music Group.