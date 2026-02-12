John Fogerty To Receive The 2026 Johnny Mercer Award From The Songwriters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — John Fogerty, co-founder, lead guitarist, lead vocalist, and primary songwriter for the legendary rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, will be honored with the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala. The event is slated for Thursday, June 11, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Fogerty wrote and recorded some of the biggest hits of the era, becoming a staple of rock radio for decades. As the songwriter, singer, lead guitarist, arranger, and producer for Creedence Clearwater Revival, his catalog includes “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

Three of his songs—“Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain”—have each surpassed one billion streams, placing Fogerty in Spotify’s “Billions Club.”

The Johnny Mercer Award honors songwriters at the pinnacle of their craft, recognizing a Hall of Fame member who has maintained a significant body of work. The award was named for the legendary songwriter and lyricist who penned hits such as “Moon River,” “Summer Wind,” and “Something’s Gotta Give,” among others.

“The first time I heard Creedence Clearwater Revival, I was a mere highschooler. It was also the first time I heard John Fogerty’s voice, one of the most distinctive ever. To this day I’ve never heard anyone else sound like him. His unique songwriting ability is another quality. He’s one of those rare talents who is unmistakably himself. His style of composition is rock and roll mastery. It’s what I’ve always personally believed in, something I call ‘The art of complex simplicity.’ He’s done what I believe all great songwriters do. He makes us feel. He deserves this award as much as anyone who’s ever received it,or will receive it, in the future. I send my congratulations to John Fogerty,” stated SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers.