Patron Saints Of Music Names Allie Moskovits As Head Of Sync And Business Development

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Patron Saints of Music, the custom music house behind multiple hit unscripted series, notably Bravo’s Below Deck franchise, has appointed Allie Moskovits as Head of Sync and Business Development.

In the newly created role, Moskovits will lead sync strategy for Patron Saints’ rapidly expanding catalog to drive new business opportunities across TV, film, ads, gaming, and emerging media platforms. She will also develop new artists and songs to fulfill more commercial needs and diversify the catalog, expanding Patron Saints’ footprint beyond unscripted television.

“I am absolutely psyched to welcome Allie to Patron Saints,” said founder Jude Christodal. “Her previous success at BMG is as legendary as her ear for the right song, and having Allie join us is a real game changer. Our tremendous team of artists deserves the passionate attention she brings to our growing catalog, and with our combined networks we are poised to expand beyond unscripted and become a go-to music solution for content across all sectors.”

Moskovits brings 11 years of experience from various roles in entertainment, most recently running the TV & Film department for production music at BMG, where she played a key role in facilitating major studio deals and growing their brand in an increasingly competitive landscape. Before moving into sync, Allie helped coordinate the largest slate of shows in TV history at Berlanti Productions and also developed comedy pilots for ABC.

“With my roots in television production and obsession for reality programming, I’m incredibly excited to join Patron Saints of Music,” said Moskovits. “Sync is evolving quickly, and I look forward to growing this historic company into bold new opportunities that connect its incredible music with today’s expansive media landscape.”