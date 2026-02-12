Registration Now Open For NIVA ’26

MINNEAPOLS (CelebrityAccess) — Registration has officially begun for the 2026 edition of the National Independent Venue Association’s annual conference.

Set for June 7–10 in Minneapolis, NIVA ’26 is presented by Eventbrite and will serve as the key annual gathering for North America’s comedy, promoter, venue, and festival industry.

For 2026, the conference will feature programming, panels, networking opportunities, and notable speakers—including CAA music touring agent Carly James, who has been announced as the event’s first keynote speaker, with more to be announced shortly.

The conference officially kicks off on Sunday, June 7, with the Opening Night Party at the famed First Avenue. This event will highlight Minneapolis’ legacy as a music city and coincide with a special Prince birthday celebration.

Conference programming will take place Monday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 10, across multiple venues, including Hennepin Event Center, Pantages Theatre, and Dudley Riggs Theatre. Nightly activations, happy hours, and venue takeovers will be hosted by NIVA member venues, including The Dakota, Icehouse, Green Room, and other locations across the city.

“NIVA ’26 continues our mission of convening the independent live community in cities where music, culture, and venues are inseparable,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “Minneapolis has a deep tradition of artistic innovation and independent stages that define its neighborhoods. Gathering our members here to share solutions, strengthen relationships, and build the future of live entertainment together is always an electrifying experience.”

Eventbrite will be on hand as a presenting sponsor of the NIVA Live Policy Summit, while maintaining its role as Title Sponsor of NIVA’s Industry Affairs Committee and a co-chair of the Fix the Tix coalition.

Early bird registration is now available here.

Programming and areas of focus for NIVA ’26 include:

Marketing and Ticketing

Booking and Talent Buying

Operations, Finance, and Accessibility

Advocacy and Policy

Nonprofit and University Presenters

Comedy and Alternative Programming

Sessions include: