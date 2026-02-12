Scott Borchetta To Exit Hybe America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Scott Borchetta has announced his exit from HYBE America, the U.S. arm of the South Korean K-pop giant HYBE, with plans to re-launch his label, Big Machine Records.

According to Variety, HYBE America will retain several assets from Big Machine, including a distribution deal, the publishing company Big Machine Music, and key artists such as Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, and Justin Moore. Following Borchetta’s departure, the HYBE-run music company will operate under a different name, though leadership details have yet to be announced.

Borchetta joined HYBE America in 2021 following the major acquisition of Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.

“Scott has made a lasting mark on the music industry with his sharp eye for talent and his unique vision,” said Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of Hybe America. “He recently approached us to ask for our support as he works to pursue a new, independent and entrepreneurial stage of his career, working to advance the Big Machine brand separately from HYBE. While we are sad to see Scott go, we understand – and want him to pursue his passions, and are grateful for all he did for the company.”

This news follows a financial report from HYBE revealing that the company’s annual operating profit cratered by nearly 73% in 2025, despite the company posting record revenue. These results were largely hindered by recorded music revenues, which declined 10.2%—falling from 860.96 billion won in 2024 to 772.96 billion won (approx. $543.7M USD) in 2025.

The report further noted that HYBE’s U.S.-based labels, including Big Machine and Quality Control (QC), saw a significant decline in streaming revenue, generating $82.3 million in 2025 compared to $128 million in 2024.