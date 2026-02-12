She Is The Music To Honor Megan Moroney and Sylvia Rhone At Sharing The Spotlight

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – she Is The Music (SITM) will bring together music’s leading artists, executives, and advocates on February 18, 2026 in Los Angeles for the second annual Sharing the Spotlight—a powerful evening to celebrate impactful women in the music industry. Co-founded by global superstar Alicia Keys, UMPG Chairman & CEO Jody Gerson, GRAMMY-nominated recording and mix engineer Ann Mincieli, and UTA’s co-Head of Music, Sam Kirby Yoh, SITM is dedicated to increasing the number of women working in music.

In a unique twist that embodies SITM’s mission, SITM has selected a group of elite music industry powerhouses who will each invite a female in the music business with whom to share their spotlight. The special event reinforces the importance of lifting each other up and creating meaningful connections. When we champion women, the entire entertainment industry rises.

Multi-platinum hitmaker and critically adored singer/songwriter Megan Moroney is the Artist Spotlight, recognizing not only her chart-topping success but the intentional, gender-balanced approach she brings to every collaboration—from the studio to the stage. Moroney’s commitment to working with diverse, female-led teams demonstrates that excellence and equity can and should go hand in hand.

Music industry icon Sylvia Rhone will be honored as the Trailblazer Spotlight for her extraordinary four-decade career breaking barriers and creating opportunities for women across the business. As Chairperson and CEO of Epic Records, Rhone championed countless artists while paving the way for future generations of female executives. She is widely regarded as one of the most powerful and influential figures in music history, with a legacy that includes nurturing the careers of artists from Missy Elliott to Travis Scott while maintaining an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“I’m so honored to receive this recognition from She Is The Music. I wouldn’t be where I am today, in my career and in life, without the support of all the incredible females around me,” shared Moroney. “Knowing that some of the most talented women in the business always have my back gives me the creative space to focus on my artistry and for this I’m beyond grateful.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve believed that real power is about using it to create opportunity for others,” said Rhone. “I’m deeply honored to be recognized by an organization that understands progress requires both vision and action.”

SITM co-founder Alicia Keys will present the Artist Spotlight to Moroney. “Megan represents something so important for this moment in music—the way she builds her teams and shows up for other women is leadership,” said Keys. “Sylvia has been doing this for decades, and tonight is about recognizing that none of us get here alone, and when we share our spotlight, we make the whole industry brighter.”

Jody Gerson, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group and She Is The Music Co-Founder, said, “We are honoring Megan and Sylvia for using their platforms and influence to broaden the path for other women. We are also thrilled to welcome our new Executive Director, Laura Segura, as this is her first big SITM community event.”

The inaugural 2025 Women Sharing the Spotlight honored Gracie Abrams as the Artist Spotlight recipient.