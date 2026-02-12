Tame Impala Announces New North American ‘Deadbeat’ Dates For 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a big year in 2025, indie rock icon Tame Impala announced a new round of North American shows.

Set for the summer of 2026, the new “Deadbeat” run kicks off at the Kaseya Center in Miami on July 7 and wraps at the Toyota Center in Houston on September 19.

The first half of the tour will feature support from American actor and singer Djo, while “Mona Lisa” hitmaker Dominic Fike will provide support for the latter half of the run.

Artist presales via Seated will begin Wednesday, February 18, while additional presales will follow on Thursday, February 19, ahead of the general on-sale on February 20.

Tame Impala is touring in support of his fifth full-length album, Deadbeat, which was released via Columbia Records in 2025.