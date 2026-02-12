The Inaugural Women In Music Global Summit Reveals 2026 Programming Lineup For Toronto

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Women in Music (WIM), in association with Women in Music Canada, has revealed the programming lineup for the inaugural Women in Music Global Summit.

Set for the Allied Music Centre and TD Music Hall in Toronto from March 2–4, the event will bring together 60+ female and gender-diverse speakers and mentors from 13 countries for a meeting focused on the global music community.

The summit will feature panel discussions, workshops, mentoring, and networking opportunities—including an artist-to-artist chat and a leadership keynote with some of Canada’s most notable female music executives.

The conference will also host a Songwriters in the Round event on March 3 at TD Music Hall. Presented with support from SOCAN and TD Bank, the session will feature performances by Molly Johnson, Billianne, CJ Wiley, and Ila Baker, with Kayla Diamond serving as host.

“We’re incredibly excited to unite our global community for the WIM Summit 2026 in partnership with Women in Music Canada,” said Nicole Barsalona, President of Women in Music®. “Across three days, we’ll welcome industry leaders and changemakers from around the world to connect, share knowledge, and offer industry insight. Beyond its educational and career development impact—and perhaps most importantly today—the WIM Summit is about building meaningful bridges with people who share a mission to uplift one another. So whether you’re joining us in person in Toronto or virtually from anywhere in the world, we invite you to dig in with us and savor the moment—make a new connection, celebrate our collective power, and help us shape a more inclusive future for music.”

“The WIM Canada team is incredibly excited to welcome the global WIM network to Canada next month. The WIM Canada member community has grown so much over the past few years, with members who are an absolute force of change,” added Robyn Stewart, Executive Director of Women in Music Canada. “This meeting of female and gender-diverse music leaders and creators will expand conversations across borders and around the world to create more opportunities for connection. The WIM Global Summit is open to all and promises to be inspirational and aspirational, as we Think Global and Act Local.”

The full programming lineup and information on event registration can be found at: womeninmusic.ca