AXS Names Henrik Berndtson As Head Of The Nordics

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) – AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, today announced the appointment of Henrik Berndtson as Head of the Nordics, further strengthening the company’s international leadership team as it continues to grow its presence across Europe and other global markets.

Based in Stockholm, Berndtson will oversee AXS’s operations across the Nordics, supporting the company’s broader European strategy through close collaboration with international teams and local partners. His appointment reflects AXS’s approach of pairing global scale with experienced regional leadership to support long-term growth.

“As AXS continues to expand its international footprint, strong local leadership is essential to delivering consistent, high-quality experiences for our clients and partners,” said Blaine Legere, President of International at AXS. “Henrik’s deep understanding of the live entertainment ecosystem and the Nordic market will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our presence in the region.”

Berndtson brings extensive experience across the Nordic entertainment, culture, and sports sectors, having held senior leadership roles at Värmeverket Studios, All Things Live, TV4 Group, and Stockholm Globe Arenas/AEG. Throughout his career, he has led complex operations, built long-standing industry relationships, and supported the growth of live events across music, sports, and cultural programming.

“I’m excited to join AXS and take on this role at a time when live entertainment across the Nordics is expanding in scale and complexity,” said Berndtson. “AXS has built a strong reputation globally for combining innovative technology with a partner-led approach. My focus will be on strengthening our regional operations and working closely with clients to support sustainable, long-term success.”

Berndtson will report to Peter Quinlan, Managing Director of Europe, supporting AXS’s broader global strategy while maintaining a strong local focus.