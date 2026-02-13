BBG Music Group/BMG Nashville Signs Rising Country Voice Mary Kutter

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – – With “Bed of Roses,” out today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, Mary Kutter makes a stark, unapologetic entrance to the roster. Written by Kutter alongside John Frank and Tom Pino, and produced by Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, the song unfolds like a Southern noir short story with equal parts grit, dark humor, and a sense of reckoning.

Built on razor-edged riffs and a pulse that cuts like a thorned guitar pick, “Bed of Roses” drops the listener straight into the fallout, where lines have been crossed, secrets stay buried, and beauty grows from something far more dangerous. Kutter’s vocal sits at the center of the tension, cool and unflinching, daring the listener to lean in closer.

Rather than softening the story or looking away, “Bed of Roses” leans all the way in planting itself in a lane of revenge country anchored by hits like The Chicks “Goodbye Earl.” The song lets implication do the heavy lifting, pairing vivid imagery with a sharp sense of humor that keeps the narrative firmly in control. It’s a reminder that sometimes survival isn’t loud. It’s quiet, calculated, and final.

“‘Bed of Roses’ lives in the kind of storytelling country I grew up loving,” says Kutter. “I love songs that make you lean in, raise an eyebrow, and maybe laugh at the wrong moment. This song has teeth. It’s playful with its dark humor, and it doesn’t ask permission. Those are the songs that made me fall in love with this genre in the first place.”

“Bed of Roses” marks a new chapter for Kutter as she steps forward as an artist unafraid to say the quiet part out loud. Leading with classic country storytelling while letting a harder edge show through, the track introduces a voice that doesn’t chase approval or resolution, only truth, however uncomfortable it may be.