Create Music Group Appoints Mitchell Shymansky as Chief Data & Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Create Music Group (CMG) has announced the appointment of Mitchell Shymansky as Chief Data & Technology Officer.

In his new role, Shymansky will oversee CMG’s data, analytics, and technology strategy, building systems to support artist clients and enhance operational efficiency.

He joins CMG after nearly 20 years at Universal Music Group, where he oversaw data analytics and reported to the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We’ve always believed the music companies of the future would be built on technology,” said Jonathan Strauss, Co-Founder and CEO of Create Music Group. “Mitch has helped define what modern, data-driven music companies look like at the highest level. His arrival marks a major step forward in how we scale, innovate, and empower artists and labels globally.”

“Create Music Group has repeatedly demonstrated that it knows how to harness new technology to unlock advantages for artists and entrepreneurs,” Shymansky added. “I’m excited to join Jonathan and Alex at this pivotal moment and to ensure that CMG’s platform—combining technology, capital, and marketing services—is at the forefront of the AI and agentic revolution empowering the next generation of music entrepreneurs.”