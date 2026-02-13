Dutch Festival Cancels 2026 Edition Citing Rising Costs

(vip-booking) – Dutch festival Gelderpop will not take place in July 2026, with organisers confirming that the event has been cancelled due to significantly rising costs across the festival sector.

In a statement, the festival team said that production and operational expenses have increased “enormously,” making it unfeasible to deliver a high-quality and affordable event under current conditions. No specific figures regarding the cost increases or any potential budget shortfall were disclosed.

Organizers added that the decision was made to avoid compromising on standards, stating they “don’t want to do things halfway.” They emphasized that the cancellation does not signal a permanent end to the festival and that work is ongoing behind the scenes to explore a possible return in future years.

Launched in 2017, Gelderpop has positioned itself as a regional open-air pop festival within the Dutch summer calendar, presenting a mix of national and international acts.

The promoter behind Gelderpop is Festifairs B.V.

Ticket holders can transfer their tickets to Central Park Festival 2026 or request a refund.