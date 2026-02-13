Hozier Joins The Lineup For Sweet Relief’s Taj Mahal Benefit

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has announced the addition of Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hozier to the lineup of its annual benefit concert in honor of blues legend Taj Mahal.

Hozier joins a star-studded roster of previously announced performers, including Joan Baez, Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt, George Thorogood, Mike Campbell, Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, Will Hoge, Joe Henry, Ruby Amanfu, and Bobby Rush, along with Taj Mahal himself and several surprise guests.

The evening will pay tribute to Taj Mahal, an influential figure whose five-decade career redefined the blues. Emerging in the late 1960s, he broke boundaries by fusing the genre with Caribbean, African, Hawaiian, and Latin influences. From seminal early works like The Natch’l Blues to his multiple GRAMMY® wins, Taj Mahal remains a revered figure for preserving musical traditions while constantly expanding their borders.

“I’m thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good-feeling music,” shared Taj Mahal. “Thank you, Sweet Relief, for all that you do and for bringing us together.”

“What an incredible way to celebrate 32 years of Sweet Relief,” added Aric Steinberg, Executive Director of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. “This celebration is long overdue for such an acclaimed artist. We are grateful that Taj is allowing us to bring these amazing performers together to bring the house down on February 21. This is a critical fundraiser for our music community, providing emergency financial assistance for physical and mental health care.”

In addition to the concert, fans can contribute to the cause by bidding on a unique piece of musical history: a D’Angelico Bob Weir Signature Guitar signed by the performers of A Night to Honor Taj Mahal.

Interested bidders can find more information at Charitybuzz.