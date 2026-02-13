Mandy Barnett, Rhonda Vincent, Steven Curtis Chapman, Travis Tritt and Vince Gill Added To Gatlin Brothers Tribute Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess0 – The Gatlin Brothers’ 70th Anniversary Tribute at the historic Ryman Auditorium just got even bigger. Five more superstar performers have been added to the lineup for Monday, February 23 in Nashville.

Mandy Barnett, Rhonda Vincent, Steven Curtis Chapman, Travis Tritt, and Vince Gill will now join the celebration, bringing even more star power to an already unforgettable evening honoring Larry, Steve, and Rudy Gatlin’s 70 years of music-making together.

Previously announced artists include The Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich, The Frontmen, Mae Estes, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, David Phelps, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Mark Wills, Red Steagall, Gaither Vocal Band, Billy Dean, Dailey & Vincent, Deborah Allen, Carlene Carter, T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang, Riders in the Sky, Jason Crabb, Jamie O’Neal, and a special appearance by Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens.

The milestone event will feature performances of many of the Gatlin Brothers’ greatest hits, including “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” and “Broken Lady,” with Sixwire serving as the backing band. Additional special appearances by Gary Sinise and Nancy Jones will also highlight the evening.

Larry Gatlin expressed gratitude for the continued support surrounding the historic celebration.

“Brother Steve, Brother Rudy, and I are grateful to God for the 70 years we have had making music together,” he says. “We’re thankful for the friends and performers who are helping us celebrate this milestone, and for the fans who have supported us every step of the way. Keep the faith.”