Ray Stevens Drops “Savannah,” A Musical Love Letter To Georgia

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens releases his brand-new single, “Savannah,” today via Curb Records.

Written by Nick Sibley, “Savannah” is inspired by Savannah, Georgia, a city close to Stevens’ heart as he was born in the state. The song captures the beauty, charm, and timeless Southern spirit of the historic coastal city, showcasing Stevens’ trademark storytelling.

“I heard a new song about a favorite place of mine and recorded it right away,” says Stevens. “It’s ‘Savannah,’ coincidentally released on the birth date of that beautiful Georgia city. Check it out, the song, I mean, ‘Savannah,’ available today on Curb Records.”

“Savannah” offers the latest preview from Stevens’ forthcoming full-length album, Ray Stevens Favorites Old and New, now set for release on April 10. The project finds the legendary entertainer continuing to record new music with the same creativity and enthusiasm that have defined his storied career.

With decades of hits spanning country, pop, and comedy, Stevens remains one of music’s most recognizable and beloved voices.