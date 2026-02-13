Sam Siegler And Mike Nucero Named Co-Creative Directors at Trust Records

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Trust Records, the prominent punk and hardcore reissue label, announced the appointment of Sam Siegler and Mike Nucero as Creative Directors at the company.

A third generation drummer from New York City, Siegler played with Gorilla Biscuits, Side by Side, Youth Of Today, Shelter, Judge, CIV, Rival Schools and 7 Seconds. He has played Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Madison Square Garden and has had stints playing with Patti Smith, Limp Bizkit and Glassjaw.

After relocating to Los Angeles in 2012, he landed a role overseeing partnerships at Lunchbox, a shopper marketing agency and division of JWT. He later became the Creative Music Director, working with Vivendi owned properties Havas and Universal Music. More recently, he’s served in marketing roles at Revelation Records and managed artists Narrow Head and Soul Blind.

“Working with Trust Records has given me the opportunity to work with my music heroes,” said Siegler. “As we continue to grow, I’m looking forward to working alongside Mike and the team at Trust to continue to tell the stories of the bands who have been so important to so many music fans around the world.”

With a background in design, brand strategy and storytelling, Mike Nucero has worked with brands as Supreme, Nike, Adidas, Major League Baseball, Uncle Paulie’s, Live Nation, Vans, UMG, Warner Bros.

Nucero added: “I’m super excited to work on these projects, shining a light on the importance of this music and its impact.”