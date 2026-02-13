SoundExchange Adds Multiple New International Agreements

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — SoundExchange has expanded its international reach with the addition of 17 new agreements with collective management organizations (CMOs) around the world.

The signings span multiple territories, including Kenya, Barbados, Panama, Paraguay, as well as key European territories, such as Denmark’s Music Producers’ Management Organization (MPO) and the Collective Management Organisation for the Neighbouring Rights of Performing Artists (NORMA) in Netherlands.

“Expanding our network of agreements with partner CMOs throughout the work bolsters our ability to offer premier international neighboring rights services and reflects SoundExchange’s commitment to ensuring that creators are fairly compensated for their work, no matter where their music is played,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “This growth strengthens our global reach and reinforces our mission to deliver transparency and efficiency for artists and rights holders worldwide.”

The full list of SoundExchange’s new performer and rights owner agreements:

Norway – Gramo

Kenya – Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP)

Switzerland – SwissPerform

Poland – Stowarzyszenie Artystów Wykonawców (STOART)

Netherlands – Collective Management Organisation for the Neighbouring Rights of Performing Artists (NORMA)

India – Indian Singers’ and Musicians’ Rights Association (ISAMRA)

Lithuania – Lietuvos Gretutinių Teisių Asociacija (AGATA)

Croatia – Hrvatska Udruga Za Zaštitu Izvodačkih Prava (HUZIP)

Czech Republic – Intergram

Austria – Linz AG Strom GmbH (LSG)

SoundExchange has executed the following new international rights owners agreements:

Kenya – Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP)

Paraguay – Sociedad de Gestión de Productores Fonográficos del Paraguay (SGP)

El Salvador – Asociación Salvadoreña de Productores de Fonogramas y Afines (ASAP)

Denmark – Music Producers’ Management Organization (MPO)

Barbados – Copyright Society Of Composers Authors & Publishers, Inc. (COSCAP)

Portugal – Audiogest

Panama – Sociedad Panameña de Productores Fonográficos (Produce)