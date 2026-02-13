The Country Music Association Officially Launches Search For Their New CEO

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association (CMA) and its executive search firm, Buffkin / Baker, announced today that they have officially begun accepting applications for the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Under the guidance of a search committee formed by the CMA Board of Directors, Buffkin / Baker will review all applicant resumes and is available to answer inquiries regarding the role. All applications will remain strictly confidential during the review process.

The duties of the CMA’s CEO include organizational decision-making, management, and collaboration with the Board of Directors to provide strategic guidance. The CEO also serves as the public face of the CMA, both in the U.S. and abroad. The position is based in Nashville, TN, where the CMA maintains its headquarters.

The launch of the search follows the announcement last month that the CMA’s longtime CEO, Sarah Trahern, plans to retire at the end of 2026. Trahern has successfully led the prominent country music trade association since 2014, guiding the organization through the rise of music streaming and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CMA, Trahern will remain “fully engaged” in her current role until the end of 2026 and will coordinate with both the Board and senior staff to facilitate a smooth leadership transition for the organization.