The EU Approves UMG’s Acquisition Of Downtown Music Holdings

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — After a lengthy deliberation, the European Commission has approved the planned acquisition by label giant Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG) of the prominent music services company Downtown Music Holdings LLC.

The acquisition, worth a reported $775 million, will see the two companies combine into one of the largest independent music ecosystems in the industry.

Downtown plays a significant role in the independent music sector, servicing more than 4 million creators and more than 5,000 business clients. The company’s asset portfolio includes the DIY distribution platform CD Baby, the B2B distribution platform FUGA, Downtown Music Publishing (with more than 1.5 million controlled copyrights), the Songtrust royalty collection platform, and an artist and label services division.

As part of the conditions for the acquisition to proceed, the European Commission accepted a remedy package from UMG and Downtown that includes the planned divestiture of Curve, Downtown’s royalty accounting platform.

The divestment will include all of Curve’s customers, their data, and Curve’s supply contracts, as well as all of Curve’s personnel and its platform, including source code and hardware. The purchaser of Curve will grant UMG a temporary transitional license to enable it to use the Curve software for limited internal purposes only, without access to data from other customers.

According to the Commission, the Curve transaction will be handled through a separate review process.

“The music industry plays an important role in bringing artists’ creations to audiences, and it is essential to uphold the availability of diverse service providers for consumers. Our in-depth investigation confirmed that a large number of companies will continue to offer their distribution services to European music labels and artists. By requiring the divestment of Curve, we are taking a decisive step to protect sensitive data and prevent it from being controlled by a large competitor. Today’s decision reflects the Commission’s dedication to promoting fair competition and supporting a thriving and diverse music landscape in Europe,” stated Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity; Implementation and Simplification.

The acquisition faced significant pushback from the independent music sector, which expressed concerns about the aggregation of market power by what is already one of the world’s largest recorded music companies.

Helen Smith, the Executive Chair of IMPALA, a trade association for European independent labels which opposed the deal, noted that while she disagreed with the decision, she praised the Commission for its extensive review of the acquisition.

“We thank the European Commission for their determination in taking this case all the way through a detailed Phase II investigation to securing structural concessions, as well as the national competition authorities who raised the alarm in the first place. In 2025, only two Phase II decisions were issued by the EC, neither of them resulting in any remedies. We appreciate that this level of scrutiny is reserved for a tiny fraction of cases which raise serious concerns. With only 1% of all mergers notified last year going to Phase II and with a conclusion arriving fourteen months after the deal was struck, the EC is sending a clear message about the risks of expansionist policies in music. At the same time, the final outcome falls short,” Smith said.